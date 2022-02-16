WATCH - Leeds United anthem charms Valentine's Day diners as violinist performs Marching On Together

The Leeds United anthem Marching on Together raised a smile among diners at Zoya in Oulton on Monday.

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:45 pm

The Leeds curry house played host to a packed crowd of Valentine's Day diners on Monday February 14.

Diners were delighted when the violin player sparked up a round of the Elland Road anthem played ahead of kick off and sung throughout matches by the fans on the terraces.

Some curry-lovers even sang along to the famous tune.

One fan captured the moment on video and the footage went down well with the Whites supporters of Twitter:

@@Joh80787523Dale: That's ace! MOT.

@Alioski09: Brilliant.

The Leeds United fanbase are famous for their passionate support. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@Rick060677: Quality food there. Decent music as well!

@Iplendy65: It must be love.

Zoya curry house in Oulton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.
Elland RoadTwitterMOT