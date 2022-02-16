WATCH - Leeds United anthem charms Valentine's Day diners as violinist performs Marching On Together
The Leeds United anthem Marching on Together raised a smile among diners at Zoya in Oulton on Monday.
The Leeds curry house played host to a packed crowd of Valentine's Day diners on Monday February 14.
Diners were delighted when the violin player sparked up a round of the Elland Road anthem played ahead of kick off and sung throughout matches by the fans on the terraces.
Read More
Some curry-lovers even sang along to the famous tune.
One fan captured the moment on video and the footage went down well with the Whites supporters of Twitter:
@@Joh80787523Dale: That's ace! MOT.
@Alioski09: Brilliant.
@Rick060677: Quality food there. Decent music as well!
@Iplendy65: It must be love.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.