Among the clips of sensational moments produced by top flight superstars like Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mo Salah, were Whites players Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt and Raphinha.

Meslier's fake pass and turn that took him away from Watford's Emmanuel Dennis and allowed him to play out to the left of his area was included, although it was arguably not his best turn of the month of October. He claimed another victim when Wolves visited Elland Road, sending Raúl Jiménez to his backside with a drag back. The Wolves' striker's theatrics during that game ensured Meslier's skill received an even louder ovation than it might ordinarily have done.

Another moment the Premier League chose to highlight did actually come from that game against Wolves. Joe Gelhardt's turn put him into space deep in the opposition half and allowed him to build up enough speed and momentum that the only way to stop him was to foul him. The teenager left Ruben Neves in his wake, showed great balance to drift inside Nélson Semedo and force a challenge that handed Leeds a spot-kick. Rodrigo duly converted to give the Whites a point.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No highlight reel could be complete without at least one moment of Raphinha magic and the Premier League elected to include his goal at Norwich on the final day of October. The Brazilian took Daniel James' pass down with a feathery touch, jinked inside, kept going to his left and then unleashed a shot that nutmegged two defenders and goalkeeper Tim Krul.

November is a little over a week old and Raphinha has already produced a number of moments that are candidates for this month's highlight reel. On Sunday against Leicester City he nutmegged Timothy Castagne tight to the touchline to initiate a one-two with Stuart Dallas in the first half. In the second half it was Çağlar Söyüncü's turn, the ball being slipped through his legs as Raphinha darted past him into space. And the free-kick the winger curled into Kasper Schmeichel's net wasn't bad either.