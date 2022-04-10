Watch smiling Leeds United star Raphinha don headphones to listen as Whites finish off Watford

Whites winger Raphinha fired Leeds ahead in the 21st minute of Saturday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road in which Jesse Marsch's side took a 1-0 lead into the break.

After surviving some early second-half Watford pressure, Rodrigo then doubled the Whites advantage in the 73rd minute and with Leeds heading for victory, Raphinha was taken off as United's third and final substitute in the 83rd minute.

Crysencio Summerville was brought on in Raphinha's place but the Brazilian then chucked on a big set of headphones as he sat down on the bench to listen to Sky's commentary of the remaining minutes.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was even given a shout out by Sky commentator Seb Hutchinson and responded with a big thumbs up and beaming smile as Leeds eased to a 3-0 victory, Jack Harrison netting the final goal in the 85th minute.