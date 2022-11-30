Adams once again led from the front as Gregg Berhalter’s side recorded a 1-0 win that that sent the States into the competition’s knockout phases as Group B runners-up, booking a last 16 cash clash against the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon. Even US President Joe Biden has sent his congratulations and now the US men’s national team have shared a clip featuring speeches from head coach Berhalter and Whites star Adams after Tuesday’s tense success. Holding the match ball in front of the whole group, Berhalter singled out Adams for specific praise, saying: "First World Cup win and I think this player played really good today. But when I look at the body of work over the three games he has been absolutely crushing it....Tyler Adams."