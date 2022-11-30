Watch Leeds United's Tyler Adams deliver classy captain's dressing room speech after huge praise
The USA have shared dressing room footage following Tuesday’s World Cup victory in the must-win clash against Iran and a classy captain’s speech from Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.
Adams once again led from the front as Gregg Berhalter’s side recorded a 1-0 win that that sent the States into the competition’s knockout phases as Group B runners-up, booking a last 16 cash clash against the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon. Even US President Joe Biden has sent his congratulations and now the US men’s national team have shared a clip featuring speeches from head coach Berhalter and Whites star Adams after Tuesday’s tense success. Holding the match ball in front of the whole group, Berhalter singled out Adams for specific praise, saying: "First World Cup win and I think this player played really good today. But when I look at the body of work over the three games he has been absolutely crushing it....Tyler Adams."
Berhalter then passed Adams the match ball with a nifty backhanded pass with Adams returning it back before Berhalter hit back with an even niftier backhanded pass on the spin. Adams then rose to his feet in front of the group before saying: "We have suffered today. It wasn't easy by any means and this (the match ball) can go to a lot of people today. But I am really proud to be part of this team with you guys and I would go to war with you guys any time. Thank you."
His speech was then followed by huge cheers.