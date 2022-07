Villa were awarded a spot kick in the 23rd minute as Tyler Adams was adjudged to have handled in the area despite the ball touching his chest.

Coutinho stepped up to take the spot kick but Meslier stuck out a hand to keep out the Brazilian's effort and then somehow also saved his follow-up attempt with his leg.

Meslier then produced even more heroics just two minutes later as he tipped an effort from Ollie Watkins over the bar after Coutinho had played in the striker one on one.

