WATCH: Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson scores after Chelsea goalkeeper footwork error
Leeds United took the lead through Brenden Aaronson during the first half of the Whites’ fixture against Chelsea
Leeds United got off to a dream start at Elland Road against Chelsea, scoring twice before the half-time interval through Brenden Aaronson and top scorer Rodrigo.
The Whites’ American summer signing had his first Elland Road goal attributed to Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri on the opening weekend of the season but there was no doubt about Aaronson’s strike against Chelsea.
The 21-year-old pressed Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who dawdled in possession and the Leeds man subsequently robbed him of the ball leaving him with a simple tap-in to open the scoring.
Shortly thereafter Rodrigo added a fourth goal in his third match of the season as the Spaniard went clear at the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring standings.