WATCH: Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson scores after Chelsea goalkeeper footwork error

Leeds United got off to a dream start at Elland Road against Chelsea, scoring twice before the half-time interval through Brenden Aaronson and top scorer Rodrigo.

The Whites’ American summer signing had his first Elland Road goal attributed to Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri on the opening weekend of the season but there was no doubt about Aaronson’s strike against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old pressed Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who dawdled in possession and the Leeds man subsequently robbed him of the ball leaving him with a simple tap-in to open the scoring.

Shortly thereafter Rodrigo added a fourth goal in his third match of the season as the Spaniard went clear at the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring standings.