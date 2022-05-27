Watch Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson face new Whites team mate - for USA's U-15s

A 15-year-old Aaronson stepped out for USA's under-15s in two international friendlies against England's under-16s back in August 2015.

Both games were played at England's HQ of St George's Park and United's Ian Poveda featured in both contests for the young Three Lions.

Poveda started on the left wing for Dan Micciche's side in the first those two games as part of a front line that also included Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe on the opposite flank and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi at right back.

Former Whites youngster Harrison Male was in goal for England whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench as part of a 2-2 draw in which Aaronson was brought on for the young States side in the 89th minute.

But three days later, Aaronson started in the central attacking midfield role and the midfielder can be seen in the no 25 shirt as part of footage on the US Soccer You Tube channel

Aaronson played 47 minutes of the contest before being brought off, 13 minutes before Poveda was introduced from the England bench.

The game ended in a 3-3 draw with Ryan Sessegnon netting for the Three Lions after a Danny Loader brace.

PAST BATTLES: New Leeds United signing Brenden Aaronson, above, faced a player that now becomes a Whites team mate when stepping out for the USA's U-15s on English soil back in August 2015. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona youngster Poveda was with Brentford at the time but then signed for Manchester City, from where Leeds took the youngster in January 2020.

Aaronson was in the Academy at Philadelphia Union whom he left to join Bethlehem Steel before switching to Philadelphia Union's first team, Red Bull Salzburg and now Leeds.