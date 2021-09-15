WATCH - Leeds United youngster Amari Miller scores fine goal at Tranmere

Mark Jackson's side went 1-0 down inside ten minutes on a challenging night for an inexperienced squad.

After going into the break three goals behind, the Whites put on a stirring display of persistence in the second half as they refused to roll over for Tranmere, who were finalists in last season's EFL Trophy competition.

Leeds' dogged efforts were rewarded by a goal that showcased the talent being developed at Thorp Arch and the same style of attacking football often seen at first team level.

Archie Gray, 15, performed an impressive turn in the middle of the park as the Whites patiently worked the ball on the attack before playing through 18-year-old Amari Miller, who beat the keeper with a composed finish.

Miller was signed from Birmingham City this summer while Gray has grown up in the academy and follows in the footsteps of his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie.

