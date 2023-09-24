Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke had Leeds United fans give him a standing ovation as he produced a stunning piece of ball control during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Watford.

Deep into stoppage time and with the Whites 3-0 up and cruising Farke produced an immense touch to stop the ball dead after it had been kicked out of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds fans had already been given plenty to cheer after three goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony set them on their way to a first Elland Road Championship win of the season.

Fans stood and applauded Farke after his display of skill, with chants of ‘sign him up’ ringing around a delighted Elland Road. The Leeds boss offered an amused smile to his bench as he flicked the ball away.

Asked about the incident, Farke said: “If they would all have my quality on the ball it would be easy. Sadly I’m retired. There was loads of pressure, the ball was in the air for what it felt like two minutes. With normal shoes it was okay.”

The win marked the Whites’ fourth clean sheet in a row following 0-0 draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City and a 3-0 win at Millwall last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the win, Farke said: “It was an exciting game, especially the second half. That we were able to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet was pleasing.

“We created so many chances in the first half. In the second half we were able to turn our domination into goals. The focus was very pleasing for me and I am very pleased with the clean sheet.”

Leeds now have seven days to prepare for their next outing as they head to Southampton for a 12.30pm kick off next Saturday. After picking up 10 points from their first four games, the Saints have experienced a big dip in form.