Watch Leeds United manager Daniel Farke earn standing ovation for stunning ball control in win over Watford
Daniel Farke had Leeds United fans on their feet on Saturday afternoon
Daniel Farke had Leeds United fans give him a standing ovation as he produced a stunning piece of ball control during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Watford.
Deep into stoppage time and with the Whites 3-0 up and cruising Farke produced an immense touch to stop the ball dead after it had been kicked out of play.
Leeds fans had already been given plenty to cheer after three goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony set them on their way to a first Elland Road Championship win of the season.
Fans stood and applauded Farke after his display of skill, with chants of ‘sign him up’ ringing around a delighted Elland Road. The Leeds boss offered an amused smile to his bench as he flicked the ball away.
Asked about the incident, Farke said: “If they would all have my quality on the ball it would be easy. Sadly I’m retired. There was loads of pressure, the ball was in the air for what it felt like two minutes. With normal shoes it was okay.”
The win marked the Whites’ fourth clean sheet in a row following 0-0 draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City and a 3-0 win at Millwall last weekend.
Reflecting on the win, Farke said: “It was an exciting game, especially the second half. That we were able to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet was pleasing.
“We created so many chances in the first half. In the second half we were able to turn our domination into goals. The focus was very pleasing for me and I am very pleased with the clean sheet.”
Leeds now have seven days to prepare for their next outing as they head to Southampton for a 12.30pm kick off next Saturday. After picking up 10 points from their first four games, the Saints have experienced a big dip in form.
They have lost their last four games, and on Saturday were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough who had yet to win a Championship fixture this season prior to kick off.