Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson was amongst the goals for the United States on Tuesday night, scoring a free-kick against Oman in a 4-0 friendly win at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

The midfielder, currently on loan at Union Berlin in Germany, netted 12 minutes after coming off the bench during the second half, placing a free-kick beyond goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini.

Footage of the 22-year-old’s strike was shared on social media, which brought responses from several neutral accounts, as well as those of a USMNT and Leeds persuasion, questioning the performance of the Omani stopper.

Aaronson’s effort was aimed in the centre of the goal but still found a way past Al-Mukhaini.

The Union Berlin loanee was used as a second half substitute in each of USMNT’s friendly fixtures this month, having most recently been sent off for two yellow cards at club level in Union’s 4-1 win over SV Darmstadt.

Aaronson remains contracted at Elland Road but exercised a loan release clause following Leeds’ relegation in May permitting him to spend 2023/24 elsewhere.

His campaign with Union will likely see him appear in the UEFA Champions League. The German side have been drawn against Sevilla, RC Lens and Arsenal in the group stage.