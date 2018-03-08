WATCH: Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell speaks ahead of Reading trip

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell talks to the media ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash against Reading.

WATCH the press conference from Thorp Arch in FULL below.

