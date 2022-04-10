WATCH - Leeds United fans honour Rodrigo with new chant as forward hits dazzling form

The forward arrived at Elland Road for a club-record fee of £27 million in August 2020 ahead of the Whites' first season back in the top flight.

Rodrigo did not instantly find his feet in LS11 and, over the course of his Elland Road career, has occasionally drawn criticism from fans who felt his performances did not match up to the hefty price tag Leeds paid for him.

But the attacker has undergone something of a transformation under new head coach Jesse Marsch.

Since taking charge in February, Marsch has spoken very highly of Rodrigo, promoting him to join the likes of captain Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling as part of the team's senior leadership group.

The manager's trust in Rodrigo paid off instantly - just days after this gesture of faith, Rodrigo scored the opening goal against Norwich City, inspiring a landmark win which kickstarted the Whites' revival.

The following game, Rodrigo pulled off another season-defining moment, bagging an all-important equaliser at Molineux as United came from two goals behind to claim three vital points in the fight for Premier League survival.

Rodrigo celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal during the Whites' 3-0 Premier League win over Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.

Up until now, there has been a feeling that Leeds had been short-changed by the eye-watering sum they paid for the Spaniard, but it seems at last that Rodrigo is showing fans what he is capable of.

Rodrigo was on the mark again at Vicarage Road on Saturday, reacting quickly to a mistake made by Watford defender Samir to score a crucial second goal to settle Leeds in a moment when, with only Raphinha's first-half strike separating the sides, the game was at risk of getting of United's control.

After the final whistle sealed an emphatic 3-0 win for Marsch's side, the travelling fans showed their appreciation for Rodrigo by performing a new chant in the away end.

Sung to the tune of reggae hit Kingston Town, the words to the chant go: "Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, Oh, oh, oh, oh, Rodrigo Moreno!"

Rodrigo was not universally admired in the early stages of his Leeds United career. Pic: Michael Regan.

Whites fans have been reacting to Rodrigo's transformation on social media:

@MissVJFxxx: I’m so proud of my team but mostly Rodrigo. He wasn’t what we was expecting when he signed to Leeds but under Jesse Marsch he is phenomenal … so happy for him. He’s Leeds.

@Shanere58948084: Hope Rodrigo stays with us, he can play you know.

@Longdong_wong: So happy for Rodrigo, he's a different beast under Marsch.

The travelling Leeds United support embrace Rodrigo after the Spaniard equalised for the Whites against Wolves at Molineux. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@MaynardM: Marsch's impact on the team as a whole hasn't nearly been as significant as Bielsa's when he first arrived in 2018, but his impact on Rodrigo (and a few others who have struggled) has been immense.