WATCH: Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Brentford press conference Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Championship fixture against Brentford at Elland Road. Watch what the Argentine had to say in FULL above. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Injury blow for Leeds United as Barry Douglas ruled out of Brentford clash