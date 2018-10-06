`

WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Brentford draw

0
Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

Watch what the Argentine had to say in FULL above.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.