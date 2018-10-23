`

WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Ipswich Town clash

0
Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Wednesday's Championship clash with Ipswich Town at Elland Road.

Take a look at what the Argentine said in FULL above.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Ipswich Town clash.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa speaks to the media ahead of Ipswich Town clash.