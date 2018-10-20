`

WATCH: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa reflects on Blackburn Rovers defeat

0
Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reflects on Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.

Take a look what the Argentine had to say in FULL above.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.