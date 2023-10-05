Former Leeds United player Niall Huggins scored Sunderland’s opener in their 2-0 win over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.

Leeds academy graduate Niall Huggins scored his first senior professional goal in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night. (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Wales youth international Huggins made just a single senior appearance for Leeds after coming through the academy at Elland Road, departing two summers ago to join the north-east club.

His time at the Stadium of Light has been a difficult one, beleaguered by injury throughout his two-year stay so far, but has recently come into the side under Tony Mowbray who guided his young team to a play-off semi-final spot last season and is on course to achieve similar this year.

During Sunderland’s midweek victory, Huggins started at right-back and off that flank, dribbled his way past Watford challenges before rifling into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.