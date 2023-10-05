Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

WATCH: Leeds United academy graduate nets brilliant solo effort in Championship rivals clash

Former Leeds United player Niall Huggins scored Sunderland’s opener in their 2-0 win over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:49 BST
Leeds academy graduate Niall Huggins scored his first senior professional goal in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night. (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)Leeds academy graduate Niall Huggins scored his first senior professional goal in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night. (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
Leeds academy graduate Niall Huggins scored his first senior professional goal in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night. (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Wales youth international Huggins made just a single senior appearance for Leeds after coming through the academy at Elland Road, departing two summers ago to join the north-east club.

His time at the Stadium of Light has been a difficult one, beleaguered by injury throughout his two-year stay so far, but has recently come into the side under Tony Mowbray who guided his young team to a play-off semi-final spot last season and is on course to achieve similar this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During Sunderland’s midweek victory, Huggins started at right-back and off that flank, dribbled his way past Watford challenges before rifling into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.

Most Popular

The strike was versatile youngster Huggins’ first goal in professional football and sent the Stadium of Light into rapturous celebration.as the Black Cats recorded their sixth win of ten league games this season.

Related topics:Niall HugginsStadium of LightTony MowbraySunderlandWatfordWalesElland Road