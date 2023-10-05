WATCH: Leeds United academy graduate nets brilliant solo effort in Championship rivals clash
Wales youth international Huggins made just a single senior appearance for Leeds after coming through the academy at Elland Road, departing two summers ago to join the north-east club.
His time at the Stadium of Light has been a difficult one, beleaguered by injury throughout his two-year stay so far, but has recently come into the side under Tony Mowbray who guided his young team to a play-off semi-final spot last season and is on course to achieve similar this year.
During Sunderland’s midweek victory, Huggins started at right-back and off that flank, dribbled his way past Watford challenges before rifling into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.
The strike was versatile youngster Huggins’ first goal in professional football and sent the Stadium of Light into rapturous celebration.as the Black Cats recorded their sixth win of ten league games this season.