Leeds United’s returning loan pair Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober were fully involved as the training camp got underway in Germany on Sunday.

Aaronson and Wober both plied their trade in the Bundesliga last season thanks to exit clauses in their contracts which were activated by the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Aaronson featured for Union Berlin, while Wober spent the year with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Both were also late back for pre-season at Thorp Arch due to their international involvement, Wober with Austria in the Euros and Aaronson at Copa America with the US Men’s National Team.

But the pair were present and correct as Daniel Farke and his staff put the players through a two-hour session in the stifling heat in Germany. The location of the training camp and the venues for Leeds’ two games this week has been kept under wraps as part of a decision by German police to dissuade Whites fans from travelling. The camp and the fixtures must operate behind closed doors, though Leeds will stream the friendlies after full-time, for no charge.

Latest signing Jayden Bogle has not yet reported to Germany for training, having secured a £5m move from Sheffield United on Saturday but he is due to join up with his new team-mates on Sunday evening after catching a flight from England. Farke admitted he was looking forward to getting the new boy involved, after what he called a ‘nice easy’ session on day one that included several high-intensity six-a-side games, passing drills, resistance work and numerous sprints.

The highlights of the session included an impudent chip over the dive of Karl Darlow by Mateo Joseph, caught on camera by the YEP, and an equally cheeky backheel goal from the boot of 15-year-old Harry Gray. Gray is one of a number of teenagers involved in the camp, alongside the likes of Charlie Crew, Sam Chambers and James Debayo.