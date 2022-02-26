Watch - How easy Leeds United were to carve apart as Tottenham take control at Elland Road

There appeared little danger as Dejan Kulusevski picked up the ball to the right hand side of the Whites box but the Swede weaved his way past several men before firing a low finish past Illan Meslier.

Matt Doherty had earlier fired Spurs into a tenth-minute lead when converting Ryan Sessegon's cross and Harry Kane bagged a third in the 27th minute when converting a cross from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Whites defender Rio Ferdinand labelled the Whites defending as "kamikaze" for the second goal.

