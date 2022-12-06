Leeds will contest one friendly during their mid-season training camp of Spain this month, facing off against Elche on Thursday. The Spanish club are rooted to the foot of the LaLiga table and appear destined for relegation, which suggests Leeds’ fixture on December 8 poses Jesse Marsch an opportunity to test out a series of new set-piece routines.

Footage courtesy of the YEP, shows the team undergoing a number of carefully choreographed set-piece drills, with players and staff both taking part. On some occasions, Leeds’ players are the attacking team with staff members defending and vice versa. Coaching consultant, part-time Leeds employee and close confidante of Marsch’s Frankie Schiemer was in attendance on Tuesday morning as the team were put through their paces, and their concentration tested.

Schiemer arrived with Marsch in February, opting to leave at the end of his short-term contract in the summer but has since returned in a coaching consultancy role. He is not always present for Leeds’ matches, nor is he a regular fixture at Thorp Arch anymore but he has travelled with the squad to Oliva Nova this month. The former Austrian international took charge of set-pieces upon arriving earlier this year, a responsibility which has since been passed to former lead development coach Mark Jackson this term.