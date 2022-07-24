Raphinha made his Barca debut just four days after departing the Whites when lining up for Xavi's side in a pre-season friendly against Inter Miami in Florida last week.

The Brazilian international scored his side's second goal as part of a 6-0 victory but stiffer opposition was in store in the early hours of Saturday morning against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Raphinha lined up as part of a star-studded Barca side that featured fellow new expensive recruit Robert Lewandowski upfront and the former Whites star scored the only goal of the game in stunning style in the 27th minute.

A terrible pass across the face of goal gave the Brazilian possession on the edge of the Real box and Raphinha unleashed a trademark rocket that flew past keeper Thibaut Courtois into the top right corner.

Young Spain international stars Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati all started the game in which Raphinha was replaced by Memphis Depay in the 67th minute.