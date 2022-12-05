Watch as Leeds United's Adam Forshaw nets majestic strike in training before Spanish date

Forshaw last stepped out for Leeds as a second-half substitute in August’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton, after which the midfielder was an unused substitute for the home clash against Everton and defeat at Brentford. Injury then disrupted the 31-year-old’s campaign and Forshaw had a hernia operation in October but the midfielder is part of the Whites camp that are currently having a mid-season training camp in Spain. Leeds will take on Elche on Thursday evening and the Whites have shared a clip of Forshaw netting a brilliant free-kick in training. The midfielder steps up to take a strike on the edge of the D and floats a curling effort over the wall into the top left corner. “You can’t get more top bins than that” is the response to his brilliant strike, greeted by a smile by the fit again midfielder.