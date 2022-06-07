Watch as Leeds United target impresses via fresh impact on international scene

Leeds are looking to seal a deal to sign 24-year-old right back Kristensen from RB Salzburg and the defender excelled after being brought on in the 60th minute of Friday night's 2-1 win at Nations League hosts France.

Three days later, Kristensen was selected in boss Kasper Hjulmand's starting line-up for Monday night's Nations League against Austria in Vienna and the right back's deflected cross set up the opening goal for Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg in another 2-1 win.

Hojbjerg's pass released the advancing Kristensen down the right flank and his low cross was eventually met by the Tottenham Hotspur ace who fired the Danes into a 28th-minute lead.

Austria equalised in the 67th minute through Xaver Schlager but Jens Stryger Larsen curled home a superb 84th-minute winner for the Danes.

Kristensen played the full duration of the contest in what was his sixth cap for his country, just nine months after making his full international debut.

The Danes still have another two Nations League games to come this month, starting with Friday night's hosting of Croatia.

Denmark will then conclude June's internationals with next Monday's home fixture against Austria.