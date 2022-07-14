Watch as Leeds United star Joe Gelhardt scores brilliant header against Brisbane Roar

Leeds United raced into a 2-0 lead in Thursday's pre-season friendly against Brisbane Roar via a terrific header from young striker Joe Gelhardt.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:39 am

Leeds went ahead in the 22nd minute through a fierce strike from Dan James and Gelhardt doubled the Whites advantage just two minutes later via a bullet header.

Jesse Marsch's side swarmed around the Brisbane area with some neat football and the ball was eventually worked to James down the right hand side of the box.

James then dinked a floated cross towards the far post where 20-year-old Gelhardt produced a towering jump and very powerful header into the roof of the net.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

Brisbane pulled a goal back in the 40th minute through trialist Joe Knowles to leave United 2-1 up at the break.

FINE HEADER: From young Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, left, pictured celebrating with Rodrigo against Brisbane Roar. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.
Joe Gelhardt