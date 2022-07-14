Watch as Leeds United star Joe Gelhardt scores brilliant header against Brisbane Roar

Leeds went ahead in the 22nd minute through a fierce strike from Dan James and Gelhardt doubled the Whites advantage just two minutes later via a bullet header.

Jesse Marsch's side swarmed around the Brisbane area with some neat football and the ball was eventually worked to James down the right hand side of the box.

James then dinked a floated cross towards the far post where 20-year-old Gelhardt produced a towering jump and very powerful header into the roof of the net.

Brisbane pulled a goal back in the 40th minute through trialist Joe Knowles to leave United 2-1 up at the break.