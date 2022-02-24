Watch as Leeds United away fans interrupt Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield
Leeds United's travelling supporters saw their side hammered 6-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday - but the Whites fans were in terrific voice in the Anfield stands.
Leeds were given an away allocation of 2,900 tickets for the Premier League contest which was initially due to take place on Boxing Day only to be postponed due to coronavirus cases within the Whites squad.
The contest was re-arranged for Wednesday evening and a crowd of 53,108 packed into Anfield, the vast majority of whom then belted out Liverpool's iconic You'll Never Walk Alone anthem as the two teams entered the pitch prior to kick-off.
But United's travelling contingent did not let the hosts have it all their own way in the stands and twice loudly interrupted the Reds ritual with songs of their own.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot was in the Anfield stands to capture the role of Whites fans in the Reds pre-match routine.