A Leeds star has made a Whites admission after disappointment with a famous shirt vow.

New Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has made a Leeds United admission in the face of disappointment but with a “famous shirt” vow.

Ampadu led out Leeds in his first competitive game since being named club captain in Saturday’s Championship opener at home to Portsmouth in which his Whites made a flying start.

Leeds, though, saw three early attempts at goal come back of the crossbar - which Ampadu declared as not United’s “friend” in a contest that ultimately ended in a 3-3 draw.

Ampadu, though, has also admitted that all three goals that his side conceded could have been avoided and that his team really ought to have bagged more than three goals from 22 attempts at the other end.

Leeds make a quick return to action on Wednesday night with the Carabao Cup visit of Middlesbrough, ahead of which Ampadu said his side quickly turned attention to as he vowed that his team would “fight until the very” end for the famous white jersey.

Writing in his captain’s column of Wednesday night’s programme, Ampadu reasoned: “I thought we made a quick start to the match and we could have easily been three or four goals up in the first 10 minutes, but unfortunately the crossbar wasn't our friend.

"We really should have taken more chances when we did, but that is football and the Championship.

"We were really disappointed with the goal we conceded as we felt, looking back, that they all could have been avoided and we pride ourselves on clean sheets.

"In the end, given the circumstances where we found ourselves behind twice, I thought we showed really good reactions to equalise.

"We will always fight until the very end when we are wearing the famous white shirt and never give up and right at the end, we were unfortunate not to win it.

"Naturally in the dressing room after the match there was disappointment, but our focus quickly moved on to this evening."