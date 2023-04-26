'Wasn't just him' - Jack Harrison on Leeds United team mate and must upon difficult admission

Fifth-bottom Leeds took on fourth-bottom relegation rivals Leicester in a six-pointer under the Elland Road lights in which a Luis Sinisterra header from Harrison's cross had the Whites on course for all three points.

Leicester, though, drew level as substitute Jamie Vardy finished off a Foxes break ten minutes in time which bagged the Foxes a point through a 1-1 draw but not without striker Patrick Bamford spurning a golden chance in the 90th minute. As part of late Whites pressure, a corner was flicked on to the Whites no 9 at the far post yet Bamford could only scoop the ball wide from two yards out.

Harrison, though, said that Bamford wasn't alone in missing a chance and issued full support to the striker both personally and from the team ahead of Sunday's clash at Bournemouth.

KEEPING POSITIVE: Whites winger Jack Harrison, pictured during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"It happens in football. This is part of the game," said Harrison, asked about Bamford post-match. "It wasn't just him, there were maybe some other people that might have had chances here and there and things we could have avoided so there's always things we can work on.

"It happens to the best of the players in the world. I know him as a person, he is going to be looking forward to redeeming himself on Sunday and getting another goal on Sunday and getting another goal back so we are all behind him."

Leeds were on course to move four points clear of Leicester and five clear of the drop zone after Sinisterra's strike but the draw has left the Whites just two points ahead of third-bottom Everton who also have a game in hand and host Newcastle United on Thursday night. Leeds, still fifth-bottom, stay one point ahead of fourth-bottom Leicester on the same number of games played.

Harrison admitted his side ultimately left with two points less than they planned for but said Leeds must now stick together for the five games left of the relegation-battle run-in which the winger admitted would present a difficult time.

Harrison admitted: "I think playing at home we are obviously playing for the win, especially at this point of the season against a tough side. But to come away with a point, we have to try and be positive.

"It's going to be a difficult time going forward and we need to stick together as a group, as a club and carry on going forward in a positive way. We tried to put the past behind us, learn from our mistakes and try and carry on in a positive way, not trying to repeat the same mistakes.