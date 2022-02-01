Adam Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before he turned 30 and although he has more than his fair share of bad days, he has continued to inspire his friends and family.

"Adam is, and I think most will vouch for this, one of the funniest people I've met, so to see him down some days and not feeling himself has been really hard, although he's still continued to make everyone laugh despite what he's going through," friend Ella Spence told the YEP.

"I think the way he's fighting this is inspiring and I couldn't be prouder of him. I think his girlfriend and family are amazing for how strong they've been through it all and for everything they do for him - his dad refers to him as 'warrior' and think it sums him up perfectly."

BLOWN AWAY - Leeds United fan Adam Hall said the kindness of his Whites heroes lifted his spirits during a difficult time since a cancer diagnosis.

His love for Leeds United has made matchdays a struggle because he cannot take his place in the South Stand at Elland Road, but the club is also a source of motivation.

"At 29, a few months before my 30th birthday, my world was completely turned upside down when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," the 30-year-old said.

"This has been an ongoing battle and has come with many good days, but a lot more bad days. As a lifelong season ticket holder at Elland Road one of the hardest parts of this diagnosis has been not being able to spend my Saturdays going to watch Leeds with my friends and family, due to either being on chemotherapy or feeling too weak to spend 90 minutes stood in the South Stand - not sure I'd survive!

"Something that often pulls me through the darkest days is the thought of being able to get back to Elland Road again."

FAMILY TRADITION - Adam Hall and his father are Leeds United supporters

Current Leeds players and ex Whites, including captain Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and Gary Kelly, along with boxer Josh Warrington, have now given Adam another reason to stay positive, thanks to a Thorp Arch connection.

"One of our mutual friends is friends with a youth team player and had seen Adam was struggling at the moment so reached out to him to see if there was anything he could do, but the reaction was unexpected and I don't think Adam ever expected in a million years he'd go on to receive videos from Forshaw, Coops, Geldhart, Bate, Gary Kelly, Berardi and Josh Warrington," said Ella.

In his video message Leeds skipper Liam Cooper told Adam the squad were thinking of him and encouraged him to 'keep smiling' while Joe Gelhardt offered any help he could provide and Berardi added 'me and all the boys from Leeds are with you.'

"To receive a message of support from current and past players at the club, including our captain and the legend himself Gary Kelly, has blown me away," Adam told the YEP.