Wales youth captain signs professional terms with Leeds United as squad promotion hint dropped
Godden has captained Wales at Under-19 level and spent the last two seasons at Thorp Arch on scholarship terms, but this summer has put pen to paper on a first professional deal with Leeds.
The Leeds-born youngster is now expected to move up to the Under-21s squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign.
News of Godden’s contract follows fellow youngster Max McFadden signing pro terms on Thursday this week.
An official press release from Leeds United on Friday read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm 18-year-old Scott Godden has signed a first professional contract with the club, running until the summer of 2024.
“The defender has progressed throughout the club’s academy system, showing versatility to operate at both centre-back or full-back, on the left-hand-side of the pitch. Godden has also represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-18 level, before then captaining his country at Under-19 level.
"For the Whites, he played 17 times in the Under-18 Premier League and twice in the FA Youth Cup during the 2022/23 campaign. The youngster will now continue his development at Thorp Arch as the academy look to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign at Premier League 2 level.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Scott on signing his first professional deal with the club.”
Leeds’ Under-21s were promoted to PL2 Division 1 via the play-offs last season, but a shake-up to the way in which reserve football is played in England means all 25 Category One academies – of which Leeds are one – could potentially compete against each other this coming year, before an end-of-season play-off knockout round, mirroring the new UEFA Champions League format from 2024/25.