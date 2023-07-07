Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wales youth captain signs professional terms with Leeds United as squad promotion hint dropped

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Welsh youth international defender Scott Godden to a first professional contract.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read

Godden has captained Wales at Under-19 level and spent the last two seasons at Thorp Arch on scholarship terms, but this summer has put pen to paper on a first professional deal with Leeds.

The Leeds-born youngster is now expected to move up to the Under-21s squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign.

News of Godden’s contract follows fellow youngster Max McFadden signing pro terms on Thursday this week.

Scott Godden signs professional terms with Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)Scott Godden signs professional terms with Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)
An official press release from Leeds United on Friday read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm 18-year-old Scott Godden has signed a first professional contract with the club, running until the summer of 2024.

“The defender has progressed throughout the club’s academy system, showing versatility to operate at both centre-back or full-back, on the left-hand-side of the pitch. Godden has also represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-18 level, before then captaining his country at Under-19 level.

"For the Whites, he played 17 times in the Under-18 Premier League and twice in the FA Youth Cup during the 2022/23 campaign. The youngster will now continue his development at Thorp Arch as the academy look to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign at Premier League 2 level.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Scott on signing his first professional deal with the club.”

Leeds’ Under-21s were promoted to PL2 Division 1 via the play-offs last season, but a shake-up to the way in which reserve football is played in England means all 25 Category One academies – of which Leeds are one – could potentially compete against each other this coming year, before an end-of-season play-off knockout round, mirroring the new UEFA Champions League format from 2024/25.

