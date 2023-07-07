Godden has captained Wales at Under-19 level and spent the last two seasons at Thorp Arch on scholarship terms, but this summer has put pen to paper on a first professional deal with Leeds.

The Leeds-born youngster is now expected to move up to the Under-21s squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Godden’s contract follows fellow youngster Max McFadden signing pro terms on Thursday this week.

Scott Godden signs professional terms with Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)

An official press release from Leeds United on Friday read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm 18-year-old Scott Godden has signed a first professional contract with the club, running until the summer of 2024.

“The defender has progressed throughout the club’s academy system, showing versatility to operate at both centre-back or full-back, on the left-hand-side of the pitch. Godden has also represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-18 level, before then captaining his country at Under-19 level.

"For the Whites, he played 17 times in the Under-18 Premier League and twice in the FA Youth Cup during the 2022/23 campaign. The youngster will now continue his development at Thorp Arch as the academy look to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign at Premier League 2 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Scott on signing his first professional deal with the club.”