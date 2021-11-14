James gained his 29th cap for his country by starting Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus at the Cardiff City Stadium and was again deployed as a striker as Gareth Bale tucked in behind.

Wales romped to a 5-1 victory via a brace of goals from Aaron Ramsey including a penalty plus strikes from Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts.

James put in his usual hard-working shift and looked unlucky not to be awarded a second-half penalty after being caught when lining up a shot from the left hand side of the box.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LATE IMPACT: For Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, right, as a late Wales substitute in Saturday evening's 5-1 victory at home to Belarus in the World Cup qualifier in Cardiff. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Referee Maurizio Mariani waved play on to the frustration of James who was taken off in the 76th minute and replaced by United team mate Tyler Roberts who was also sent upfront.

James had 32 touches of the ball - the lowest of any Wales starter though four more than Bale who was taken off as a precaution during the break.

James saw his only shot blocked as part of a display in which 14 of his 19 passes were accurate, including one key pass which set up a chance.

The summer Whites recruit attempted four dribbles, one of which was successful, and took two corners on a night when he was dispossessed three times and offside twice.

Roberts only had 14 minutes on the pitch but produced a lovely piece of play soon after his introduction, cutting inside from the left after neat footwork and on his way to taking out three men only to be fouled.

Roberts produced something similar on the right soon after followed by a neat through ball but then lost possession with an attempted flicked pass from central in the closing stages.

In his short time on the pitch he had nine touches, offering seven passes, three of which were accurate whilst Roberts also won his only attempted aerial battle.

Wales are back in action on Tuesday night at home to group winners Belgium in their final World Cup qualifier.

The Dragons have already secured a play-off spot but Tuesday's games will determine whether they qualify for the play-offs in second or third place.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.