Wales head coach Rob Page has left his post as national team boss following a disappointing run of results leaving Leeds United trio Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Charlie Crew without a manager at international level.

Page handed a debut to 17-year-old Crew earlier this month as Wales drew 0-0 with Gibraltar, before awarding the captaincy to Ampadu for the first time in his career as the team were beaten by Slovakia ahead of UEFA Euro 2024.

The national team coach has been scrutinised in recent weeks following the country's failure to qualify for this summer's tournament, as well as a number of poor results in friendlies.

Wales were beaten on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Poland which saw James miss the decisive spot-kick, allowing their Eastern European opponents passage to the European Championships in Germany.

Page spent three-and-a-half years in the role, having initially assumed interim charge in November 2020 after taking over from Ryan Giggs.

An FA Wales statement on Friday morning read: “Page is the only manager in history to lead Cymru at the finals of two major tournaments, while his successful qualifying campaign to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup made him the first manager since another Rhondda native in Jimmy Murphy in 1958 to achieve that particular feat.