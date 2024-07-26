Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has reflected on the summer so far after wrapping up his £10 million permanent transfer to Elland Road at the beginning of July.

Rodon became Leeds' first summer signing this year, turning his loan spell last season into a permanent stay for a £10 million fee from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international has told Leeds' in-house channel LUTV, whilst on location at the club's pre-season training camp in Germany, that he was pleased to resolve his future during the early portion of the window in order to get to work ahead of 2024/25 as quickly as possible.

"The earlier we could get it done was the better situation for me so I could just come straight back in and get to work right away," Rodon said. "It's a completely different scenario this year and just delighted to get it done as quick as possible. Really enjoyed it so far the 3-4 weeks we've been in.

"It's always nice to come away from everything and everyone be together, team morale and get ready for the long season ahead," Rodon added on the training camo. "We've all been moving together this week, everyone feeling comfortable and getting to know each other, goes a long way to achieving what we want to achieve."

Rodon has featured in both of Leeds' pre-season friendlies so far this summer, firstly against Harrogate Town before taking to the field alongside centre-back partner Pascal Struijk in the 4-1 win over Hannover 96 earlier this week.

"All the boys that played a part in it were very good yesterday. Just continue building that momentum for the season starting in two weeks."

The 26-year-old also acknowledged the impact and participation of several youngsters in the group that has travelled to Germany, which includes the likes of James Debayo, Charlie Crew, Sam Chambers and Harry Gray.

"The boss shows great appreciation in the youngsters, it's always good to have that connection and pathway from the academy to the first team. They've all bedded in really well, it's our job as well as seniors to make them feel welcome and as comfortable as possible. They've worked really hard and are doing well."

As for goals for the upcoming season, Rodon is not getting too ahead of himself with 46 fixtures and all still to play for, but recognises a 'hunger' within the squad to right the wrongs of May's play-off final defeat.

"Everyone knows what happened last season, the whole team is motivated and hungry but we can't look too far ahead. Hopefully we'll be ready and raring to go," he said.

Rodon was not named part of Daniel Farke's three-man leadership group, which consists of club captain Ethan Ampadu as well as vice-skippers Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier, but is known to be among the more vocal members of the squad on and off the pitch, which the YEP has observed this week in Germany.