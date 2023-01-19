A fresh round of Premier League fixtures kicks off this weekend with the January transfer window still rumbling on in the background.

Leeds United, who set up an FA Cup fourth round tie with either Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley after their third round replay win over Cardiff City last night, have already been active in this window and we may not have seen the end of the ins and outs at Elland Road just yet. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

33/1 (13th favourites)

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to Alejandro Garnacho, with talks proceeding positively despite the youngster previously rejecting an offer worth £20,000 a week (Independent)

FC Copenhagen have confirmed negotiations with Leicester City over a transfer for left-back Victor Kristiansen, but said a deal is not a certainty (Leicestershire Live)

Former Sunderland forward Josh Maja has been linked with a £4million move back to Fulham in January - the Bordeaux striker enjoyed a loan stint at Craven Cottage two seasons ago, scoring three goals in 15 league appearances (The Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, with a view to strengthening their forward options as the relegation-threatened side struggle for goals (Telegraph)

Tottenham Hotspur have offered winger Lucas Moura to Everton - the 30-year-old set to become free agent in the summer but is still not fully fit after missing much of the campaign following a calf injury in August (Daily Mail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in David Raya and are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the battle for the Brentford goalkeeper this summer (Telegraph)

Arsenal will not be panicked into spending big this month despite being gazumped by Chelsea in the race for Mykhailo Mudryk with manager Mikel Arteta still keen to reinforce his squad during the current transfer window (The Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Newcastle over a loan deal for striker Chris Wood who is open to the move which would be with an option to buy (Daily Mail)