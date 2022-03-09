Villa, who thumped Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, are in a good place when it comes to injuries according to Gerrard, which gives him difficult selection decisions.

“We’re in a good place," he said ahead of Thursday night's Elland Road clash.

"We’ve got the majority of the team fit and available.

“There’s only Marvelous Nakamba who we’re waiting for to come back into the group.

“Carney Chukwuemeka will join the group, Ezri Konsa’s back available, Lucas Digne’s back, so I’ve got some tough decisions from now until kick-off. That’s the position I like to be in.”

Eighteen-year-old Chukwuemeka has played nine times in the Premier League for Villa this season and the midfielder featured in the previous meeting between the two sides.

Centre-half Konsa also played at Villa Park in the 3-3 draw but has missed three of the four games since, while Digne sat out the Saints game at the weekend. Both Konsa, who receently served a two-game suspension for the red card he picked up against Leeds, and Digne had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the weekend, so were replaced by Calum Chambers and Ashley Young.

AVAILABLE AGAIN - Lucas Digne missed the Southampton game with Covid-19 but returns for Aston Villa at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Villa's only long-term injury victim Nakamba, sustained knee ligament damage earlier this season but is targeting a return to action before the end of the campaign.

Villa have won three and drawn one of their last six and are out to make it three victories in a row at Elland Road.