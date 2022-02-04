The Whites defender made a trip to the school this week, taking time to meet kids, attend three assemblies and spread the word about battling to achieve your dream alongside his LC6 Academy.

Cooper's very own academy - which offers professional football coaching for children of all ages - delivered sessions to the school and is looking at ways to hold a new programme within the community.

On his visit gifted Hunslet Carr Primary a signed home Leeds shirt while the children completed a rendition of the club's anthem Marching On Together.

The school also gave a number of presents to the Whites player in return - a persevering panda, a school top and a champion badge, which all symbolise the school's motto and belief; impossible is nothing.

Students were also spotted giving another airing to the Elland Road anthem the morning after in the wake of the visit as the feelgood factor continued among pupils.

Joanna Roberts, Year 1, 2 and 3 Assistant Headteacher, said: "As a school situated in a deprived area in Leeds where nearly half of our children have Free School Meals, it is our strongly held belief that Impossible is Nothing, which means you can do anything as long as you are resilient and you persevere.

"When we received the opportunity to have the Leeds United captain visit, we knew that we wanted to give our children the experience of hearing their hero discuss how what Impossible is Nothing means to him so that the experience of meeting him will prove to them that no goal, no dream is ever out of their reach.

"All the children had a lesson on Liam Cooper learning facts about him, watching clips of him playing and watching the Premier League promotion game. They then came up with questions they'd like to find out to help them achieve their own dreams."

Hunslet Carr Primary later tweeted: "Thank you for coming to visit us Liam Cooper. You were an inspiration to us all and taught us that life will not always be easy, but if we get our heads down and be resilient then anything is achievable."

Cooper also took time to address the children at the end of his stay, answering questions before leaving them with a final message.

"I was once your age. I once had a dream. It took a lot of practice, a lot of taking feedback from coaches," Cooper told pupils.

"I've been told I'm not good enough, but I've persevered. I used that as motivation to prove people wrong and I never gave up on what I wanted to achieve. I've had a few setbacks. Life is not always going to be easy, but if you get your head down then anything is achievable."

Cooper later thanked the children and staff on social media for making him feel so welcome: "Lovely to meet the kids and staff @hcpsleeds today! Thank you for having me. #impossibleisnothing."

Ryan Ellis - a parent - also praised Cooper online for paying a visit to the school and giving the kids a huge morale boost.

"Cheers Liam Cooper for taking the time to sign the lads shirt today on your visit to @hcpsleeds," he added. "He said it was amazing to get to talk to you and ask a couple of questions, he’s still buzzing now."

