VIDEO - Leeds United youngster gets 2021/22 season underway with outrageous nutmeg
Leeds United academy graduate Alfie McCalmont got his League One season underway at the weekend with a sublime piece of skill in Morecambe's draw at Ipswich.
The 21-year-old, on loan with the Shrimps for the 2021/22 campaign, played alongside former Whites man Toumani Diagouraga in the middle at Portman Road in the season opener.
Cole Stockton twice put the visitors ahead but Scott Fraser and Macauley Bonne cancelled out both goals to make the scoreline 2-2.
McCalmont, who spent last season with Oldham Athletic, caught the eye of his new fans on the half-hour mark with an outrageous turn and nutmeg on Ipswich man Rekeem Harper, having won the ball back for newly-promoted Morecambe.
The twice-capped Northern Ireland international will be hoping to showcase much more of his attacking threat in League One, having hit the net eight times from midfield for the Latics last season.
He is one of a number of Leeds youngsters out on loan this season. Ryan Edmondson also featured in League One on Saturday, coming off the bench late on in Fleetwood's 1-0 opening day defeat at Portsmouth, while Leif Davis, whose move to Bournemouth was made with a view to a permanent transfer, is yet to play for his new club due to a minor knock.
Goalkeeper Elia Caprile, 19, has joined Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria on loan, Mateusz Bogusz is out on loan at UD Ibiza and although Niall Huggins and Robbie Gotts are yet to secure moves both could spend the next season away from Thorp Arch.