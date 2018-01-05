VIDEO - Leeds United: Whites boss Christiansen pays tribute to owner Radrizzani’s foresight

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen has “only positive things to say” about Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani on the one-year anniversary of the Italian buying into the Whites.

Italian businessman Radrizzani purchased a 50 per cent share of United from owner Massimo Cellino on January 4 last year, before assuming full control of the Whites in May.

Andrea Radrizzani

Following the shock resignation of head coach Garry Monk two days later, 43-year-old Radrizzani then appointed former APOEL head coach Christiansen as head coach the following month and the Dane says he has been hugely impressed by the United owner’s vision and work.

Having recruited Victor Orta as director of football, Ivan Bravo as a director and Angus Kinnear as chief executive shortly before appointing Christiansen, Radrizzani took the huge step of ensuring the club bought back Elland Road last summer and the Italian businessman has also brought Leeds United Ladies back into the club’s fold and brought stability to the Whites as a whole.

Christiansen said: “I have only positive things to say about Andrea – for the confidence and the possibility to bring me to Leeds with Ivan Bravo and Victor Orta who are very important.

“I am very satisfied with how everything is going and how professional they are taking all the things and how they want to improve the ambition to give us all the facilities that we have to be better and to grow as a team. I hope to continue to like this.”

Thomas Christiansen.

Radrizzani has also been instrumental in increasing the club’s Elland Road attendances and unifying the Whites fan base and Christiansen was almost lost for words when asked how he had found United’s support since his arrival last June.

“Amazing, just amazing” said the Dane.

“They join us everywhere and they don’t come more (than they do already) because they cannot get more tickets.

“For me, it’s perfect as coach to see this support.”