Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites knew the importance of the Carrow Road meeting, given their tough start to the season and the Canaries position at the bottom of the Premier League table.

But while things may have felt tense and nervous off the pitch, particularly with Leeds holding a slender one-goal lead going into the latter stages, Dallas felt they had it all in hand.

Norwich had possession in the Leeds half of the pitch without creating much in the way of danger and eventually ran out of both steam and ideas.

“It was about seeing out the game,” said Dallas.

“You could sort of feel the anxiety from the crowd but on the pitch we felt comfortable. We had a good shape defensively about us.

“When we did break forward we made sure we had numbers in defence, so that if they won the ball back, defensively we were good.

“They didn’t cause us that many problems. In the end, I can only speak from being on the pitch, it felt comfortable.”

BIG WIN - Leeds United were under huge pressure to beat Norwich City says Stuart Dallas and doing so gives them a platform. Pic: Getty

The victory was only the second Leeds have claimed in the top flight this season but made it two Premier League games unbeaten and seven points from 12 available in a crucial block of four fixtures.

On Sunday Leeds will welcome Leicester City to Elland Road for what will be another difficult outing. Brendan Rodgers’ men sit just four points ahead of the Whites after a mixed start to the campaign.

Like Leeds they have conceded 17 goals in their opening 10 league games, defensive problems leaving the Foxes without a clean sheet since the first day of the season. They host Spartak Moscow on Thursday night before travelling to West Yorkshire this weekend, whereas Bielsa’s side have a week to prepare and focus on Leicester.

Dallas believes Leeds have given themselves a foundation with the win over Norwich, particularly in light of the importance that fixture took on in the days leading up to it.

“It gives us a platform now to build on,” he said.