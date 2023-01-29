Victor’s phone-call

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta is no shrinking violet and not one to hide his emotions, however it was still somewhat surprising when long after full-time, the Spaniard burst out of the Chairman’s Lounge at Accrington Stanley, in the midst of a heated discussion with somebody down the phone.

The identity of the individual on the receiving end of the call was unknown, as was the content of his conversation but the tone suggested four weeks of the January transfer window had quite understandably taken its toll on the 44-year-old’s patience.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United scores the team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Turning to his left and spotting a group of 15-or-so journalists and broadcasters, Orta swiftly made his return to the Lounge he had emerged from, in order to continue his conversation in private. The look on the director’s face as he realised who his audience were, was enough to raise a smile or two among those filing last-minute copy in the stand at the Wham Stadium.

Pitch invader

Leeds fans made up around 50 per cent of the attendance on Saturday afternoon, occupying in its entirety the Eric Whalley Stand and Coppice Terrace. During the second half, a goal to the good, a chant which has been heard on occasion this season began to be sung once more. United supporters were suggesting, tongue-in-cheek of course, that if left-back Junior Firpo were to score, they would make their way onto the pitch to celebrate.

As luck would have it, Firpo did find the net with his first Whites goal during the second half, but there was to be no mass pitch invasion. One supporter, however, did take it upon themselves to spy an opening in the Wham Stadium security’s defensive line, celebrating on the pitch by performing ‘The Worm’.

Wriggling around on his stomach, the Leeds fan was quickly apprehended but not before a supporter from the back of the Eric Whalley Stand had caught the incident on camera. Leeds midfielder Sam Greenwood shared the clip on his social media channels on Saturday evening, accompanied by a number of laughing emojis.

Foul-mouthed defender

