Leeds United fans at Elland Road. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ian Poved still has Leeds United future, says Victor Orta

Ian Poveda still has a future at Leeds United according to director of football Victor Orta, despite the winger joining Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

With the likelihood of game time reduced due to the emergence of Crysencio Summerville, Poveda has joined the Championship side and could make his debut on Saturday against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Orta insists the 21-year-old could yet make a contribution at Elland Road and there is no option in the deal that would allow Rovers to make the move permanent.

“We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool," he said.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Luke Murphy on Whites return tonight

The Carabao Cup draw could not have been kinder to Crewe Alexandra’s Luke Murphy, for whom an Elland Road game against Leeds United is “really special”.

“I was absolutely buzzing,” the former Whites midfielder said. “I was delighted with the draw. For me, personally, it couldn’t be any better.”

“I knew Leeds was a massive club but until you’re actually in that building, in the city of Leeds, you don’t realise how big of a club it is. There’s not many in the Premier League, team wise, bigger than Leeds. Going there, it was a bit of an eye opener to start with.

"The people are fantastic, it’s such a good club, they can’t do enough for you. They’ve really kicked on since I’ve left, the fans are right behind them and they’re in a really good, positive place.

“I can’t wait to go back, I love it there. They were really good to me over the period I had there. We had ups and downs as a team and a club. I went back with Bolton and [the fans] were really good, I appreciated that. I’m not sure what it’ll be like, I’ll take whatever it is in my stride, but I’ve got nothing but respect for Leeds."

Latest Premier League rumours

Arsenal will listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will not stand in the Gabon striker's way if he expresses a desire to leave the club before the transfer window deadline. (Telegraph)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not drop his valuation of England striker Harry Kane and could even refuse a British record bid of close to £150m from Manchester City for the 28-year-old. (Telegraph)

Wolves have rejected a bid from Tottenham to take Spanish winger Adama Traore on loan. (Times)

West Ham are looking at Lille's French midfielder Jonathan Bamba as a possible alternative to signing England international Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Express)