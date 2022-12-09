Leeds’ mid-season friendly win against Elche was hardly one for the record books but the 2-1 scoreline does mean the Whites return to West Yorkshire with silverware, of sorts, in tow.

United are the current holders of the Festa d’Elx trophy, a friendly fixture contested by Elche each year which has been running since 1960, while previous winners include Real Madrid and Barcelona. Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta was present at Estadio Martinez Valero on Thursday night to witness Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich clinch the prize from the grasp of their Spanish hosts.

Orta was previously employed by Elche in a similar capacity, working as the LaLiga club’s sporting director between July 2014 and December 2015. He spoke ahead of Thursday night’s contest, expressing his desire for Leeds to win the Festa d’Elx trophy.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Victor Orta, Sporting Director of Leeds United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I want to beat them [Elche], I want to take the trophy,” Orta told Elche via a live-stream on the club’s YouTube channel. “I want to put it there in my office and for me it would be very exciting as closing a circle.”