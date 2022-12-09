Victor Orta makes Leeds United trophy pledge during 'exciting' pre-match statement
Leeds United director of football Victor Orta says he will display the Festa d’Elx trophy in his office after Mateusz Klich’s winner sealed the mid-season prize for the Whites
Leeds’ mid-season friendly win against Elche was hardly one for the record books but the 2-1 scoreline does mean the Whites return to West Yorkshire with silverware, of sorts, in tow.
United are the current holders of the Festa d’Elx trophy, a friendly fixture contested by Elche each year which has been running since 1960, while previous winners include Real Madrid and Barcelona. Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta was present at Estadio Martinez Valero on Thursday night to witness Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich clinch the prize from the grasp of their Spanish hosts.
Orta was previously employed by Elche in a similar capacity, working as the LaLiga club’s sporting director between July 2014 and December 2015. He spoke ahead of Thursday night’s contest, expressing his desire for Leeds to win the Festa d’Elx trophy.
“I want to beat them [Elche], I want to take the trophy,” Orta told Elche via a live-stream on the club’s YouTube channel. “I want to put it there in my office and for me it would be very exciting as closing a circle.”
Leeds’ Spanish tour ended with their win over LaLiga’s basement club and the team will now return to the United Kingdom in preparation for friendlies against Real Sociedad and AS Monaco in the weeks to come.