A former Leeds United manager is being linked with a move to Sevilla after the La Liga club sacked a second manager of the season on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victor Orta could reunite with former Leeds United manager Javi Gracia after the sacking of Sevilla boss Diego Alonso on Saturday. The 48-year-old was only appointed in October, but had failed to win a game for the club as they finished bottom of their Champions League group and sit 16th in La Liga, and are only kept outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Former Leeds man Orta was appointed sporting director at Sevilla earlier this year and is already looking for a third manager after dismissing Jose Luis Mendilibar earlier in the season. Orta admitted earlier in the week that Alonso's position was under consideration with a 3-0 loss to Getafe proving to be his final match in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to AS in Spain, Orta has already been in touch with Gracia over the managerial vacancy, while ex-Valencia, Getafe, Espanyol and Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has also been contacted.

Sevilla's new coach could be in position before they visit Granada on Tuesday evening, as Gracia appears to be one option. Orta said of Alonso's sacking: “We have dismissed Diego Alonso, with all the pain in our hearts. I believe that there have been many circumstances that have not been in accordance with the work done and this has not been in accordance with the results.

"Unfortunately, in football, the first thing to change is the coach. I’m here to announce the dismissal and not make him go through the bad news of interviews. From tomorrow, we will try to work to incorporate a coach as soon as possible for the Granada game."