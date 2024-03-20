Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victor Orta continues to come under scrutiny in his role at Sevilla, with his influence at the club now being brought into question. Reports last week claimed there were fears about the former Leeds United director of football's ability to lead the La Liga side through a period of financial hardship as they prepare to miss out on European football this season.

The suggestions were that Orta could be about to make the same mistakes he made at Leeds when it comes to recruitment, in signing younger players but overlooking the need for older, experienced heads, who are able and better equipped to deal with adversity.

However, fresh reports this week have focused on Orta's January business, with Andalusia-based news outlet Estadio Deportivo reporting that the representatives of Hannibal Mejbri are unhappy with Orta and the lack of power he possesses.

Orta joined the club in summer and in his first full transfer window in January he made three signings with Mejbri joining on loan from Manchester United, alongside Alejo Veliz from Tottenham and Lucien Agoume from Inter Milan. All three players have struggled for minutes, though, and none of them were involved last weekend as Quique Sanchez Flores' side lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo.

Mejbri has made just four appearances since joining the club, amounting to a combined total of 89 minutes and that lack of game time has led his representatives to be outraged with the former Leeds man, who pushed to take him to Sevilla, and with Flores. Sevilla brokered an €18m option to purchase the Tunisia international as part of his loan, but it looks extremely likely that Mejbri will be heading back to Old Trafford this summer with his career firmly stalled.