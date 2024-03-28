Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Javi Gracia could be set for a reunion with Victor Orta this summer. Gracia has been out of work since leaving Elland Road at the backend of last season, but it seems he is being considered to take over at Sevilla following the end of the campaign.

The La Liga outfit are currently coached by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who took the job in December, but its fair to say his time in charge has not gone to plan. Flores has managed to secure just four league wins in the job and following the club's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo last time out, they sit 16th in the table and just six points above the drop zone.

As such, it seems the club are preparing for a change of stewardship this summer and according to Vamos Mi Sevilla, Gracia is one of four men on Orta's shortlist. The report claims that Gracia was actually considered for the role in December, but the Spaniard wasn't keen on taking over midway through a campaign.

He seems to be the man leading the race ahead of the off-season, though, in a move that would see Gracia link up with Orta for the second time in just over a year after their brief spell at Leeds together.

With Leeds slipping towards the relegation zone last season, Orta selected his compatriot for the role following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch in February. Gracia did find early success at Elland Road with three wins coming in his first six games in charge.

But the second half capitulation against Crystal Palace saw Leeds fall into an aggressive tailspin that culminated in Gracia's sacking just four games later after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth. The manager had just 12 games in charge of the Whites and with nothing but the aforementioned three wins to show for his time in West Yorkshire, he left the club plummeting towards the Championship. The club chose to part ways with the sporting director at the same time.

