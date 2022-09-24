Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta is no shrinking violet and has addressed the somewhat discomfiting situation surrounding transfer deadline day.

United missed out on the signings of Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng, for vastly differing reasons, eventually expediting the arrival of teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zürich.

Dieng appeared on the verge of signing, especially after club chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani tweeted urging supporters to get behind their new man, but the Senegalese forward never arrived.

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto warms up before his Under-21 debut for the club

An eleventh hour U-turn at an airfield in the south of France meant Leeds were left high and dry in their bid to supplement the squad with another attacking presence.

Orta’s initial plan was to allow Gnonto additional time on the continent where he would earn regular first-team football with Swiss champions Zürich.

However, failure to land Gakpo or Dieng left Leeds with little option but to bring forward Gnonto’s United arrival.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Orta has addressed the tumult of deadline day, and is privately said to be optimistic about Gnonto’s impact at Elland Road, despite the hurried process of welcoming the 18-year-old Italy international to the club.

"We couldn't reach an agreement for Bamba Dieng either. In the end we decided on Wilfried Gnonto, who I think is going to surprise,” Orta said.

The Spaniard's prediction is a hopeful one, given Gnonto’s lack of experience at a level similar to the Premier League.