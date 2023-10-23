Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta says his verbal altercation with a supporter following Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brentford in December 2021 came as a result of what the Spaniard understood to be a threat towards his family.

Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta clashes with a fan following his side's 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road in December 2021 (Pic: Sky Sports)

Orta’s angry exchange with a supporter situated in front of the Elland Road directors box was picked up by television cameras after the Whites’ last-minute draw with the Bees two seasons ago. The transfer chief cut an animated figure as he gestured towards his agitator and has explained why he reacted in such a way.

Speaking to the i from his new post as sporting director at LaLiga side Sevilla, Orta said: “You hear a person abuse you for 30 minutes without stop and his last words were: ‘If you don’t bring any players in the winter market, be careful with your son.’

"I said: ‘Come here to fight’.

"I agree it was a bad example but I’d like to know how many people could be cool after a level of abuse like that,” Orta added.

The 44-year-old was also involved in a similar incident after Leeds’ eventual 4-3 win against AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road last season. Orta was pictured in footage captured by a supporter’s camera-phone appearing to shush those in the West Stand, below the directors box, whilst shouting, ‘sack the board’ – a chant which had been sung that afternoon as Leeds toiled against the Cherries. Orta subsequently apologised for this particular outburst in a statement which read: “I would like to say sorry for my reaction after the game yesterday.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but in the end I am human.”

Orta has spoken previously about the abuse he dealt with during his time at Leeds. In an interview with The Telegraph following his Elland Road departure, he said: “The past few months have been very difficult for everyone at the club. I have been subjected to a lot of abuse in person, in writing and via phone calls, after my number was deliberately given out last month.

“I love and respect Leeds United fans,” he added. “The atmosphere at Elland Road and across the country at every game is incomparable and has helped us to get over the line on many occasions, I thank the fan base for that. I will be sure to try to keep my emotions in check in future.”

Having had several months to reflect on his time at Leeds, Orta recalls the highlights: “The thing I feel proud about is not bringing in Bielsa or buying Raphinha but the culture I created where, from Maria Dowson in the ticket office to the scorer of the goals, Patrick Bamford, all the people could contribute to the success and were committed to the success of Leeds United.”