The Whites' head coach has been reunited with the right-back after bringing him to RB Salzburg in 2019. Kristensen went on to win three Bundesliga titles in Austria and a hat-trick of Austrian Cups as he established himself following a difficult time at Ajax.

Marsch says he has watched the 24-year-old grow and insists he will do the same in the English top flight.

"Rasmus is a player who developed a lot over the last three years," he said.

“He established himself at Red Bull Salzburg as one of their best players, a very good Champions League full-back, and a Danish international. I am totally convinced that he will continue to grow into a great Premier League full-back as well.”

Director of football Victor Orta managed to land the transfer target, who will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 but has agreed terms on a five-year deal, despite interest from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Spaniard, Danish international Kristensen is a rare find thanks to his pedigree and the fee Leeds were able to agree with Salzburg.

“It is difficult to find a player with this background, who is an international, in the market with a clear price,” said Orta.

“Rasmus trusts the project, he knows the coach and he’s left his comfort zone to try and succeed in the Premier League and at Leeds United and I feel proud of that. Other teams wanted him, including teams playing in the Champions League in the top five leagues, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world and this makes me very happy with the signing."

Orta has seen enough of the new man in Austria to predict he will become an Elland Road fans favourite.

“His performances at Red Bull Salzburg made him one of the most influential right-backs in Europe and now in the line-up of his country," he said.

“He has a determination to understand the position, he’s physical, demanding, has a high level with the ball and I hope he is a player fans will fall in love with quickly. They demand effort and quality, he has both things and he has chosen us.”