'Very poor' - Leeds United fans on Whites answer, club history, dual concern and 'delusional' ex

Leeds United are making a habit of securing 3-0 victories – much to the delight of the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s win at Championship hosts Cardiff City including a Whites answer and slice of club history but dual concern and reminder about a ‘delusional’ ex.

NEIL GREWER

Saturday’s game completed a hat-trick of 3-0 comfortable victories to start the year in the best possible way. But let’s not get carried away – in each case the opposition was clearly inferior and each victory was expected. However, Cardiff City was the most challenging of the three and I am encouraged by such a dominant performance.

NINE ANSWER: Patrick Bamford, centre, pictured celebrating after firing Leeds United in front in Saturday's Championship clash at Cardiff City to make it three goals in his last three games. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Most pleasing is the way we have at last discovered a way of playing with a true No 9. All season we have lacked a true centre forward – we had one but it just was not working for him or the team. Now, Patrick Bamford has found his scoring boots and the rest of the team is providing him the chances by playing to suit his style. This should serve us well for the remainder of the season.

Of concern however are the full-back positions – against inferior opposition we have got away with this recently but to meet the challenges ahead we need more support here – round pegs for round holes. Against Cardiff, Crysencio Summerville was unplayable – we need this to continue until May and reject any transfer bids that come in.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES

When you consider that Leeds United’s record at Cardiff City is far from perfect, Saturday’s win becomes all the more impressive. Daniel Farke’s side have the quality to brush aside opponents who, on another day, may cause them serious problems.

We have seen in recent weeks that some teams have developed plans to neutralise the threat of Crycensio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. However, the Bluebirds didn’t have anything like a strategy here and ultimately succumbed, just as many other sides have this season.

While Patrick Bamford’s goal here won’t grab the headlines like his goal at Peterborough did, it was equally important. Dan James’ strike won’t win the goal of the season award either, but at 2-0 the game felt like it was over.

Cardiff were unable to offer any serious threat and Illan Meslier didn’t have a save to make on his return to the team. There will definitely be tougher games to come but this was another important three points when everyone around United picked up points.

Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

DAVID WATKINS

Well they don’t come any easier than that do they? The more I see of this division, the more I conclude there are a lot of very poor sides in it. Leeds bossed this one from the first minutes and once Patrick Bamford had scrambled the first over the line, the contest looked as good as over.

The second goal, a tap in by Dan James, merely confirmed it and the home fans let it be known that the Bluebirds needed to work harder if they were to get any support. They couldn’t find the efforts or the quality needed and United coasted to a comfortable 3-0 victory with Georginio Rutter capping another starring performance with a well-taken goal near the end following a powerful run down the right by James.

His ball to Crysencio Summerville was poor but Cree was more determined than the Cardiff defence and he set up Georginio with the help of a dummy by Bamford. Cree struck a post with a penalty and Leeds wasted other chances that could made it even more comfortable.

Man of the match: Too many to pick one out!

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds made easy work of a poor Cardiff City side to register their third consecutive 3-0 win of 2024, the goals coming from Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter. United were totally in control from minute one and were ahead when Crysencio Summerville found Bamford. His first effort was blocked but he scored the rebound.

They were 2-0 up when James scored from two yards out, Summerville once again tormenting the Cardiff defence. The second half was basically a training exercise with Leeds dominating possession and Cardiff chasing shadows. Georginio was upended but from the resultant penalty, Summerville hit the post.

The winger made up for his miss by setting up Georginio to score just before the end and the striker gave a Luke Ayling tribute celebration in front of the away end. With Leicester City surprisingly beaten by Coventry City in the early kick off, Leeds pulled three points back off the runaway leaders. Southampton and Ipswich won to keep Leeds fourth. You can only beat what is in front of you and Leeds have done that. This was their first triple of successive 3-0 wins since 1967.

Men of the match: Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.

MIKE GILL

Cardiff City away was hardly a fixture that brought many happy memories to mind, but now we have one. Unlike most Championship games, Leeds were in control right from the kick off. They dominated the game throughout and all the statistics confirm this. This was a fine team performance and augurs well for the future.

Daniel Farke has crafted a squad together which is far greater than the sum of its parts. Farke is a quietly spoken man but he shows steel and authority. Leeds fans recently had a reminder of one of his predecessors, the delusional Jesse Marsch who never stopped talking to Simon Jordan and seems to be doing his best to make himself unemployable.

The goals were a scrappy effort from the seated Patrick Bamford, a tap in from Dan James and a beauty from Georginio Rutter with all three assists provided by Crysencio Summerville who had the luxury of a missed penalty. The Whites could have had a few more but three 3-0 wins is a good way to start 2024.