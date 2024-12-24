Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United Championship rival has received a quadruple boost.

Leeds United's Boxing Day hosts Stoke City have received a quadruple team news boost for their clash against the Whites.

The club's Tottenham loanee defender Ashley Phillips dropped to the bench for last weekend's clash at Sheffield Wednesday having been ill and the centre-back was an unused substitute.

Philips, though, has now recovered and is back in the mix along with team mates Enda Stevens, Sam Gallagher and Bosun Lawal who have all been out of late.

Experienced left back Stevens has missed his side's last five games with a calf injury but is being assessed with a view to being involved against the Whites.

Gallagher and Lawal have been out long term but the pair are now returning although boss Narcis Pelach is still exercising caution due to the length of their respective absences.

Star man Million Manhoef (knee), though, is definitely out along with Ben Pearson (hamstring) and Jordan Thompson (groin).

Providing his team news at his pre-Leeds press conference and as quoted by Stoke Sentinel, boss Pelach said of his injuries: "We have Milly (Manhoef) as you know, we have Jordan Thompson and Ben Pearson. Then we have Sam Gallagher and Bosun coming back, they are not fully fit but are getting there, which is positive because it has been a long wait without them.

"I think they are both very important and we haven’t had the chance to have them yet. I’m looking forward to playing them in the near future but there are some restrictions still and I have to wait until they are fully fit and they can play with less risk of injury.

“But I’m looking forward at some point to having them and hopefully there will be a moment in the season when we will have all of them, signings will come as well and we will feel much more competitive.

"Jordan Thompson will not be available for the Leeds game. Enda will be assessed today and tomorrow and hopefully… He is willing to be there. I’ve had a chat with him and he wants to be there for the team on Thursday but we need to assess him.

"Ashley Phillips is back. He had illness problems and it was recommended not to play him because he was feeling really sick. We managed to bring him on the bench to maybe help at the end for 20 or 25 minutes if that was needed but it was recommended not to start him."