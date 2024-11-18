Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United player finished the weekend with a massive boost.

Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon has saluted a “very high” newfound level after a huge boost on international duty.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have 13 players out on international duty and Tottenham loanee Solomon was the last in action over the weekend as his Israel side faced Belgium in Budapest.

Seventy-five places separate the two teams in FIFA’s World Rankings yet Solomon captained his team to a famous 1-0 success as Yarden Shua bagged the only goal of the game with four minutes left.

Solomon played the full duration of the game, after which he hailed the magnitude of the victory and admitted just how much he missed playing in front of the Israel home crowd.

The victory followed another impressive result last week via a goalless draw against France at the Stade De France.

Speaking to Israeli outfit One News, Solomon beamed: “An achievement with the national team, a victory like this over Belgium is very high. I am very proud of all of them without exception. We gave everything we have in the last two games, we sacrificed, we fought against very strong teams.

“We feel something amazing in this team, something that is growing, we really felt before the game that we could make an amazing result, we did it and we are happy. When you play against France at the Stade de France, it's clear that in order to get a point you need a lot of good things to happen and they did.

“We stood up well, we played great defensively, offensively we weren't there and (keeper) Daniel (Peretz) made a great play and saved us, but it's a point for everything.

“Against Belgium we were evenly matched, although they were more dominant, but we showed that we were equal and got into situations, and I'm happy that we won in the end and I think we deserved it.

“The medical team and everyone gave us the best recovery possible. After the last match against France it lifted us up and gave us proof that we can do something nice against these teams. We all felt it, without exception, that we could get a very good result.

“If in France it felt difficult, here it felt like we could do it, we were at our peak and I still think we can be better than today and we are satisfied with both the result and the ability.”

Solomon added: “I haven't played in Israel for a year and a half, I miss playing in front of our crowd so much. But in the last two games we felt a home atmosphere, we saw Israeli flags in the stands, this time too. It's something that, as an Israeli, is the most fun in the world and I'm waiting for the war to end and that we can return to play in front of our audience."